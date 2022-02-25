Fullen Financial Group Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,883. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

