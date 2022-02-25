Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

EQX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 261,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 757.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 455,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 305,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

