First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,420 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

