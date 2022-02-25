Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRF.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in BRF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in BRF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period.

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.54. BRF has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.