Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VERU opened at $5.77 on Friday. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

