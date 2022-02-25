First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,820 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock valued at $28,675,688. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

