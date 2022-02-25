First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,412.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,520.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,513.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.