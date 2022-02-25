39,278 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,299,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,621,000 after buying an additional 354,566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,956,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 300,540 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

