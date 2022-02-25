Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

