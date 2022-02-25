Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $195.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.28 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.