OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 153,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

