OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $215.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,369. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

