Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 646,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

