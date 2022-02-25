First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $935,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $709.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

