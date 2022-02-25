First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 714 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

