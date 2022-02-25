Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

