Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

