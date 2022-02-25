Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

