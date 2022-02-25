Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $57.83

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $50.75. 91,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,477. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

