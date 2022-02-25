-$0.27 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on MESA. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,384. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

