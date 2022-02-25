American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $395.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.97 and its 200 day moving average is $357.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.