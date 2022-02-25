Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Busey by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.