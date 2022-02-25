Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. First Busey reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Busey by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BUSE stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.
About First Busey (Get Rating)
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
