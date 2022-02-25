Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 155,387 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $872,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cognex by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 30.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cognex by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

