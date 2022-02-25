Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

