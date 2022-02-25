Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.77 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

CB stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.