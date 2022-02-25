Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 129,205 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

