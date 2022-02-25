American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 259,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Get American Well alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Well by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Well by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.