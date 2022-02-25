Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 266,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

