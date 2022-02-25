Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AMTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.
In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
