Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

