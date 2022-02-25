eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.09.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.