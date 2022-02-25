Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 3,588 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

