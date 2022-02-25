Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,158 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

