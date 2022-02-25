Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $3.09 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.12 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Bentley Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.