$1.30 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.14. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

