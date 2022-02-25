WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.03 and last traded at $69.26. 12,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

