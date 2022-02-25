AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 51,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 62,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.