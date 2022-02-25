WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 134,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 180,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.