WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 134,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 180,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.
