DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Shares Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.00. 150,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after buying an additional 82,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

