Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $463.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.