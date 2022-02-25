Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.