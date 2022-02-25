Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of FSLR opened at $69.04 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.