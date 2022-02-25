JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,492 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

