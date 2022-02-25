22,858 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,858 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 196,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

