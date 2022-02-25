Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,333.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

AAL traded up GBX 140 ($1.90) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,735 ($50.80). 4,540,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,305.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,048.38. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,739.50 ($50.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.