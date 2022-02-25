Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AVAV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,118.94 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

