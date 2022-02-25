Comerica Bank Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

SITE opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

