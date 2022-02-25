Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,241. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

