-$0.08 EPS Expected for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genprex.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genprex by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genprex during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genprex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genprex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,691. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

