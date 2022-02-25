Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.36. 15,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,246. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

