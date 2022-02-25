Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 937.86

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 937.86 ($12.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.97) to GBX 860 ($11.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of LON FRES traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 713.60 ($9.70). 1,589,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 773.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.08.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

